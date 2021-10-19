Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Career Exhibition…reports Asian Lite News

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office inaugurated Tuesday the 23rd National Career Exhibition and the 17th International Education Show 2021 (IES).

The two events are being organized by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), from 19 to 21 October.

Sheikh Salem Al Qasmi inaugurated 23rd National Career Exhibition and 17th IES

After the inauguration, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi toured the exhibition which brings over 75 local and international educational and academic institutions, and numerous government and private agencies and agencies together under one roof.

He was accompanied by HE Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Expo Center Sharjah, HE Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, First Vice-President, SCCI, HE Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice-President, SCCI, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of SCCI board members.

During his tour, Sheikh Salem Al Qasimi met with representatives of the participating bodies, who briefed him on the latest career opportunities and training courses they provide to enhance the job skills of Emirati graduates.

He was also briefed on the latest services and programs provided by the universities, institutes, and colleges to the students in various disciplines and educational levels.

SHEIKH SALEM AL QASMI, RULER OF SHARJAH, SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER: “The National Career Exhibition and the IES are a true translation to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in terms of preparing a highly educated generation capable of assuming responsibility and managing work in different sectors,” said Salem Al Qasimi. He added that the two events are considered among the most important national initiatives that seek to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071, by harnessing youth energies and the best education outputs to prepare responsible generations that enjoy the highest academic and professional levels.”

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais stressed the importance of the two events in strengthening Sharjah’s status as a perfect environment for the academic and research community and the investment in knowledge economy based on productivity, innovation, and sustainability.

Al Owais remarked that the two events provide a golden opportunity for students to get acquainted with the higher education programs offered by the most prominent local and foreign universities.

He added: “They are also considered an important platform that brings together public and private institutions and those seeking job opportunities, which enhances the opportunities to recruit our national cadres.

“National Career Exhibition and IES 2021 play an essential role in linking the labor market with our national human cadres, as well as enhancing the outputs of the educational process to fulfill the requirements of public and private sectors in recruiting high-caliber individuals,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa.

He underlined that the broad participation of local and international academic institutions, public and private institutions in the two events clearly reflects their outstanding reputation in providing students with wonderful opportunities to spot the appropriate higher education programs and secure the requirements of government bodies and economic establishments from the ambitious national cadres.

The IES, which is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority, offers hundreds of the latest education programs and a wide range of learning options from universities, colleges, and institutes of higher education from different countries of the world.

The National Career Exhibition, which is held in cooperation with Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), provides valuable job opportunities offered by numerous entities, in addition to workshops and training courses aimed at helping Emirati graduates secure appropriate career opportunities.

