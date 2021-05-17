The Malappuram District KMCC has been implementing various schemes since the beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan for the expatriates who are struggling with the Covid-19 crisis …. reports Asian Lite News

As part of reaching out to expatriate families celebrating Eid al-Fitr, gifts presented by Swissotel Al Ghurair team were handed over to Vanitha KMCC members by Dubai Malappuram District KMCC.

The function was inaugurated by State Muslim League Vice President Dr. CP Bawa Haji. UAE KMCC General Secretary PK Anwar Naha was the chief guest.

The Malappuram District KMCC has been implementing various schemes since the beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan for the expatriates who are struggling with the Covid-19 crisis. Thousands were provided relief through distribution of food kits, Iftar kits and Eid kits during the pandemic.

Eid gift distribution to expatriate families through Vanitha KMCC is one the latest relief initiatives.

KMCC leaders Chemmukan Yahoo Mon, PV Nasser, Siddique Kalodi, Jalil Kondotty, Badaruddin Tharammal, ER Ali Master, Shihab Eranad and Fakhruddin Marakkara and women KMCC leaders Najma Sajid, Rabia Basheer, Mumtaz Yahumon, Rafina and Farzanabanu Kondotty were also present at the function.

