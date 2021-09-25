UAE AFRICA Networking Group honours African entrepreneurs and professionals in commemorative “Titans of Africa” Coffee Table book … reports Asian Lite News

UAE Africa Networking Group, a Dubai based networking business platform that promotes collaboration between the UAE and various African markets, has announced the launch of a commemorative Coffee Table Book project titled Titans of Africa, which celebrates trailblazing African entrepreneurs and professionals based in the UAE and across Africa.

Published in partnership with DCOM Design FZE, Titans of Africa is a celebration of the tenacity and spirited pursuit of people of African descent, who have made notable strides in business influence across multiple sectors in industry and the arts. A black-tie gala dinner to be hosted in Dubai on 2 October 2021, will witness the celebration of these entrepreneurs and professionals in the presence of VIPs and distinguished guests.

Commenting on the significance of the Titans of Africa Coffee Table book, UAE Africa Networking Group Founder, William Stenhouse said: “We are excited to launch the ”Titans of Africa” initiative, as it pays homage to a group of 25 African men and women who represent 12 countries and success in 7 verticals, highlighting the ongoing quest to celebrate the successes of dynamic individuals who inspire innovation and the pursuit of excellence in a fast evolving world.”

The UAE Africa Networking Group has since its launch more than five years ago, worked to facilitate meaningful relations between individuals, entrepreneurs, corporate and public sector entities across the UAE and the African continent. The Titans of Africa initiative was envisioned in early 2021 with the objective of curating a journal of excellence that fosters dialogue across cultures while promoting engagement, underpinned by three key pillars: Visibility, Marketability, and Access to the right connections in multiple markets.

“This project bears testament to our commitment to not only foster strategic and results oriented relationships between our growing member base, but also celebrate the men and women who contribute valiantly to the ecosystems in which they operate,” Stenhouse added.

DCOM Design FZE CEO, Vikas Bhargava added: “This project couldn’t have come at a better time, as we continue to witness more networking and collaboration between entrepreneurs and professionals locally and along the varied trade corridors that lead to Africa. Assembling this book has been a phenomenal opportunity for us to tell more stories of individual and collective success in a publication that will be distributed at Dubai Expo 2021, UAE government offices, key commercial and corporate locations across the MENA region, leveraging our previous success in publishing similar books over the past 11 years.”

Since 2016, the UAE Africa Networking group established itself as a Dubai based networking business platform that promotes collaboration between the UAE and various African markets. In addition to encouraging B2B direct sales, SME support and business partnering for all of its members. The UAE Africa Networking group has a global footprint of more than 3,500 members comprising of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), investors, professional service organisations, multinational companies, local companies, government bodies and young Entrepreneurs. The group connects its members by leveraging its extensive global reach, market intelligence and business opportunities. As a part of the UAE Africa Networking group community outreach program, it launched a quarterly exhibition to encourage and showcase up and coming Fashion designers, Tech Companies and Artist from the UAE and Africa.

