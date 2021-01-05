He also wished her a Happy New Year…reports Asian Lite News

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has congratulated Nancy Pelosi on securing a fourth term as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

He also wished her a Happy New Year.

“I have no doubt,” he wrote, “that as Speaker of the House, you will continue to play a crucial role in advancing the hopes and aspirations of the people of the United States, while also helping to shape a more peaceful and harmonious world.

“As always, I would like to express my deep respect and gratitude to you for your firm and ongoing support for the Tibetan people, as well as the personal friendship you have shown me,” His Holiness wrote.

In conclusion, he offered his prayers and good wishes.

