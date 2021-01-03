Palestine’s Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said that there were 11 new coronavirus deaths in the West Bank, four in the Gaza Strip, and three in East Jerusalem…reports Asian Lite News

A complete weekend lockdown continued across Palestine on Saturday for a fourth consecutive week in an effort to stem the Covid-19 pandemic spread.

On Friday, Palestine’s Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said that there were 11 new coronavirus deaths in the West Bank, four in the Gaza Strip, and three in East Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

She also said that the Ministry recorded 1,450 new Covid-19 cases and 2,088 recoveries in the Palestinian territories, adding that 116 patients remain in intensive care units.

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Palestine in March last year, the Health Ministry has recorded 156,815 cases, including 1,550 deaths and 134,906 recoveries,” al-Kaila said.

Meanwhile, the full lockdown dominated the West Bank and the Gaza Strip for the fourth consecutive weekend to curb the increasing infections with the virus.

The lockdown includes the closure of all sectors, except bakeries and pharmacies.

Also read:Israel conflict must be resolved within M-E Quartet: Palestine

Advertisements

