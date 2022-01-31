The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a cooperation agreement with the Economic Development Board of Mauritius (EDB) to further deepen the economic and trade relations between Mauritius and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi…reports Asian Lite News

The agreement also aims at serving the business environment as a world system for positive partnership, share experiences and best practices between businesses.

The signing of the new document comes during a meeting held between Abdullah Mohamed Almazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and Dr. Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Mauritius, at EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, attended the meeting from the Emirati side, whereas Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, Governor of Bank of Mauritius; Issa Soormally, Vice Chairman of EDB; Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of the EDB; and Shaukat Ali Soudhan, Non-resident Ambassador of Mauritius to the UAE, attended from the Mauritian side.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the cooperation between businesses in Abu Dhabi and Mauritius to explore the best means of increasing trade exchange and serve their common interests. Both parties stressed on the importance of strategic agreements aimed at attracting capital and facilitating investors’ work to benefit from the investment opportunities offered by both countries, especially that Abu Dhabi is a top destination for doing business thanks to its unique capabilities, ambitious vision and advanced economic services. On the other hand, Mauritius is a country that seeks to provide an open and stable environment for businesses and investment funds to attract more foreign investments.

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs agreement with EDB of Mauritius

Almazrui commented that by signing the document, Abu Dhabi seeks to deepen the cooperation of Emirati businesses with their counterparts around the world. He pointed to the awareness of the chamber to form strategic partnerships with many countries and international financial institutions with the aim of developing its economic and financial relations and enhance the position of Abu Dhabi on the world economic map.

ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi, Israel partner on key healthcare innovations

The agreement will establish a framework for developing stronger business relations between the parties and cooperation procedures to enhance the achievement of their respective economic objectives in addition to forming successful partnerships, coordinate trade delegations and visits between the two countries. The agreement also states that both Parties will cooperate for the purpose of promoting trade in their respective countries, exchange information on trade opportunities and investment potential, organise prospective business missions, study trips, commercial events, trade fairs, exhibitions, seminars and training sessions for the mutual benefit of businesses.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed the Cooperation Agreement on behalf of the Chamber, whereas Ken Poonoosamy, CEO of the EDB, signed the agreement on behalf of his organisation. (WAM)

Advertisements

