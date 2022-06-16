Gargash receives EU special envoy for Afghanistan

Dr. Gargash and Nicholson discussed the latest developments and the situation in Afghanistan…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President, has received Thomas Nicholson, European Union Special Representative for Afghanistan, in the presence of Andrea Matteo Fontana, European Union Ambassador to the UAE.

Dr. Gargash and Nicholson discussed the latest developments and the situation in Afghanistan, the international efforts to find effective solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, in addition to enhancing cooperation between the UAE and the European Union (EU) in this context.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished efforts by the UAE to enhance the humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan, especially initiatives related to the health and social fields, relief and charitable work, and the provision of humanitarian aid.

Dr. Gargash emphasised the significance of continuing efforts to restore stability and recovery in Afghanistan, in cooperation and coordination with regional partnerships and the international community for the benefit of the Afghan people and to safeguard its stability, security, peace and ensure a decent life.

Two weeks ago, Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation, visited UAE as part of a regional tour.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, the West met with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and discussed the situation in Afghanistan, international efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis, and avenues of cooperation between the UAE and US in this regard.

ALSO READ:‘Afghanistan has been forgotten’

Al Sayegh reviewed the UAE’s efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, especially through initiatives in the health and food sectors.

He highlighted the importance of sustaining efforts to restore stability and promote recovery in Afghanistan in cooperation with regional partners and the international community to serve the interests of the Afghan people and improve their living conditions. He also emphasised the significance of ensuring education for girls as part of relief efforts.

The US envoy praised the UAE’s contributions to support the Afghan people, stressing the need to intensify the international community’s efforts to achieve a better future for Afghanistan and alleviate the suffering of its people.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]