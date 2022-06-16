SISI: UAE-Egypt ties cornerstone of ME stability

The relationship between Egypt and the UAE is the cornerstone of the stability of the Middle East and the Arab region, according to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi…reports Asian Lite News

He made this statement while receiving Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, with the attendance of General Mohamed Zaki, Minister of Defence and Military Production, and Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative in the Arab League.

President el-Sisi conveyed his most sincere greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the UAE further development and prosperity.

Lt. General Al Rumaithi highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two fraternal countries, as well as the keenness of the UAE to enhance their strategic cooperation in all areas, most notably in exchanging military expertise.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue strengthening their military and security coordination, in line with their growing overall bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, Lt. General Hamad also met General Mohamed Zaki, Egyptian Minister of Defence and Military Production, as part of his official visit.

The two top brass discussed an array of the current regional and global issues of mutual interest and their impact on security and stability in the Middle East region. They also explored ways of strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

Lt. General Hamad Al Rumaithi also had discussions with Lieutenant General Osama Askar, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, on topics of interest for both countries with a focus on military aspects.

Earlier this week, President Sisi urged for a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis, expressing his country’s support for the legitimate Yemen government.



Sisi’s remark came during a joint press conference with Rashad al-Alimi, Head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), following their talks in Cairo.



“I affirmed our full support for the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Yemeni state,” stressed the Egyptian President.

Cairo also welcomed the UN announcement on June 2 of a renewal of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between the forces of Yemen’s government and the Houthi militia for another two months, according to Sisi, who underlined the importance of Yemen’s security and stability to Egypt and the whole Arab world.



“I call on all parties to fully implement the terms of the agreement as this represents a positive development that can be built upon to launch a comprehensive political process in Yemen,” Sisi added.



He also highlighted the need to intensify joint action to protect the “security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf, for this vital issue is linked to regional and international security and stability”.

