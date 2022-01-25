Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has ruled out the possibility of an “interim deal” in ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the world powers in Austria’s capital Vienna…reports Asian Lite News

“Iran is looking for a stable and reliable agreement and will not accept anything less than that. The quality of the agreement is important to us, nothing less and nothing more,” Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Monday in his weekly press conference.

“An interim agreement has never been on Iran’s agenda, and we have a serious need to reach a qualitative and substantive agreement, and I hope Washington has realised this,” he said, adding “obtaining guarantees is very important” to reach a stable and reliable agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Commenting on the status of the talks in Vienna aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions and restoration of 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said “good progress” has been made in some areas, and it is important that all parties in Vienna have agreed that the US should not leave a possible agreement again.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the world powers in July 2015. However, the US government under former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran.

In the current talks in Vienna since April 2021, Iran has insisted on obtaining guarantees that the succeeding US governments would not drop the deal again.

