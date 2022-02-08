Turkey’s state pipeline operator announced that the full flow of natural gas to industrial plants will resume on Tuesday, after it temporarily limited gas use because of a breakdown on an Iranian pipeline…reports Asian Lite News

“We would like to thank our industrialists for their understanding and cooperation in this process,” Turkey’s Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) tweeted on Monday.

Turkey reduced gas supply to industrial sites and power stations by 40 per cent on January 20 after Iran cut the gas flow to Turkey on the grounds of “technical failure.”

In its statement on January 28, BOTAS said the gas supply from Iran had started in limited quantities, and the rate of cuts applied to industrial enterprises would be reduced to 20 per cent from January 31, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the increasing demand during the cold weather conditions in Turkey, about 288 million cubic metres of gas was consumed on January 19, breaking an all-time record.

Turkey’s annual natural gas consumption varies between 55 to 60 billion cubic metres. Nearly 40 per cent of heating and electricity generation in the country are provided by natural gas.

Turkey is dependent on imported gas, mainly from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Iranian gas has a share of 8 to 10 per cent in Turkey’s overall supply.

Turkey will bring in an additional 4 million cubic metres of natural gas per day through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline in February from Azerbaijan to meet its increasing demand during the harsh winter conditions, state-run Anadolu agency reported on January 26.

