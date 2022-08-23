‘Art alive gallery’ announces partnership ‘The quorum’

A curated selection of artworks from the Gallery’s collection will also be on display in the other areas of the club…reports Asian Lite News

The Art Alive Gallery has announced a partnership with The Quorum, a contemporary members-only work and social lifestyle club, as the new art collaborators for their clubs — The Quorum Gurugram and The Quorum Mumbai.



Through this collaboration, the gallery is looking forward to expanding its presence in Gurugram, showcasing exclusive collections of modern and contemporary art by masters, mid-career artists and emerging contemporaries.

The Alley in The Quorum Gurugram was envisioned as a place to showcase artists and innovators and provide them with a space that nurtures creativity. The gallery says that this makes it the perfect platform to host Art Alive’s curated shows and talks, artist interactions, and book launches, among other creative initiatives.



The expansion of the gallery into the space of the club in Gurugram will be inaugurated with the show ‘Rearranging the Familiar’, curated by Premjish Achari, featuring works by emerging and mid-career contemporaries like Anjaneyulu G, Vipul Rathod, Anil Thambai, Vandana Kothari, Roshan Chhabria, Teja Gavankar, Sharmi Chowdhury, and Meera George.

“We are very excited about this collaboration and share a vision to create a stimulating aesthetic environment with a strong art program at the club to aid and promote a sense of creative inspiration and facilitate the growth of Indian art through patronage,” said Sunaina Anand, Director, Art Alive.

