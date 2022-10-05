Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation exhibiting 100 young artists ￼

Several young artists who are currently well-known and have made a name for themselves in the art community were honoured by Dhoomimal…reports Asian Lite News

From September 29 through October 15, 2022, Dhoomimal Gallery will host the 31st Ravi Jain Memorial Foundation Exhibition for upcoming 100 young artists and sculptors at Dhoomimal Gallery, G-42 Connaught Place, New Delhi, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Sunday closed). Nearly 220 pieces of art and sculptures by sculptors from all over India are on display in the gallery. On September 29, 2022, starting at 5.30 p.m., the event preview will take place at the Dhoomimal Gallery.



Anubha Agrawal Pine Forest Oil on canvas board



The ceremony will also be attended by other dignitaries, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT. The exhibition will also run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from September 29 through October 15, 2022.



This year, in collaboration with AuTypical.in, Dhoomimal Gallery has established a section to present the professional-level creations of young autistic artists in order to illustrate the principles of inclusion and raise awareness of autism. The oldest contemporary art gallery in India was founded in 1936 and is called Dhoomimal Gallery.



Dawalpayan Ghosh-Ragnarok oil on paper



Several young artists who are currently well-known and have made a name for themselves in the art community were honoured by Dhoomimal. We provide four scholarships each year to emerging artists (working in a variety of media) who receive the approval of our eminent jury. Renowned artists like KS Kulkarni, Krishen Khanna, Bimal Dasgupta, GR Iranna, Pooja Iranna, Jagannath Panda, etc. have served on our jury in prior years. Reputable individuals who have received awards in the past include Sonia Khurana, GR Iranna, Nidhi Aggarwal, Hemraj and many others.



Hasanali Kadiwala –Dinner 2 Acrylic & burnt wood



Initiated in 2020, AuTypical.in serves the public interest by promoting the artistic talents of children and young adults with autism. On this internet forum, autistic artists from all over India–from small towns to major cities–have displayed their works. The inclusion of autistic artists this year will add a fresh flavour to professional art for the first time among the art galleries in New Delhi and will be treated differently. There aren’t many examples of these socially beneficial events anywhere in the world.

Jayshree Singh Deo — Untitled Lithograph



Speaking about the event, Uday Jain, Proprietor, Dhoomimal Gallery, said, “In its 31st year the Ravi Jain annual exhibition has provided a budding platform to over 100 artists and sculptors. Late Ravi Jain always believed that if the art movement is to be perpetuated in the country, we cannot rely on the seniors alone and new talent should constantly be nurtured and promoted. The participation is from all over India across all medium painting, sculpture, installation, digital and judging is done by an eminent panel of senior artists, sculptors, critics and collectors. Hence the standard of the artists selected is quite high.”

