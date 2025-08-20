Stories That Teach Life

Recognised as one of the few age-appropriate resources in this area, Earn, Save, Invest has been praised by educators and parents for sparking early conversations about money—an often-neglected subject in childhood learning

As more parents and educators seek early learning tools that extend beyond academics, there’s a growing demand for illustrated children’s books that also build life skills. Meeting this need, author Tanuj Khosla has launched two new titles that help children understand financial literacy and emotional resilience through simple, engaging stories.

The first release, Earn, Save, Invest, is a thoughtfully designed box set that introduces young readers to the fundamentals of money management. Spread across three illustrated books—Earn, Save, and Invest—the set follows the everyday journey of a father and daughter while breaking down key financial concepts.

Children learn about earning through honest work, developing a habit of saving, and how investments can help money grow. What makes this set unique is its accessibility: through relatable storytelling, bright illustrations, and scenarios pulled from daily life, the books explain ideas like goal-setting, delayed gratification, and smart choices in ways that children can enjoy. Whether it’s Innaya watering plants for pocket money or saving up for something special, the lessons are practical yet fun.

Complementing this is Tanuj’s second release, Bigger Happy Family, which takes on the delicate subject of family transitions. At the heart of the story is Ruhi, a little girl who notices changes at home and feels uncertain about what they mean. As new relationships form, Ruhi learns that love within a family can expand, adapt, and remain strong even through separation, remarriage, or evolving dynamics.

Gentle and empathetic, Bigger Happy Family validates children’s emotions while guiding them toward understanding and resilience. With expressive illustrations and an encouraging tone, it offers comfort and hope to young readers facing change.

Together, the two books reflect a shift in children’s publishing—where stories are not just about entertainment but also about equipping kids with real-world awareness. While one instills financial responsibility, the other nurtures empathy and adaptability. Both are crafted to spark meaningful conversations between children and adults.

For families, schools, and libraries, these titles serve as tools that support growth, confidence, and clarity in young readers. By weaving themes of responsibility, curiosity, kindness, and resilience into accessible stories, Tanuj Khosla has created resources that align with what modern parenting and education value most.

Both Earn, Save, Invest and Bigger Happy Family are now available at major bookstores and Amazon, making them accessible to families everywhere.

Born in Delhi and now based in Singapore, Tanuj Khosla is an investment professional by day and a writer by night. He is also a playwright, scriptwriter, lyricist, and poet, with multiple records to his name, including a global recognition for staging the most short plays consecutively. His work spans theatre, short films, and songwriting, with projects featured on Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, and T-Series.

Nu Voice Press, a division of HubHawks India led by bestselling author Kevin Missal, is among India’s fastest-growing publishing houses with 100+ titles. The imprint champions fresh voices and seeks to redefine storytelling for modern readers.