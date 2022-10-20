Orange Jordan conducts workshop to support entrepreneurship

The training was implemented in coordination with the University of Jordan’s requirements coordination office…reports Asian Lite News

Orange Jordan recently held a training course and workshop in entrepreneurship and innovation in cooperation with the national program to connect industry with academia, Faculty for Factory, at the University of Jordan to enable faculty and management members.

The training was implemented in coordination with the University of Jordan’s requirements coordination office.

During the one-week training, the program focused on topics such as change management and its relevance for entrepreneurship and innovation, entrepreneurship and innovation basics, advanced entrepreneurship, design thinking, and creative thinking to support qualified teachers and leaders in entrepreneurship and innovation. The participants were awarded a certificate after completing the training.

Learning Manager at Orange Jordan, Hussam Hourani, said that the company is keen to support programs that connect industry with academia and enable faculty and management with entrepreneurship and innovation requirements, which will positively impact educational outcomes and students’ progress.

Hourani noted that Orange Jordan is ready to support the program in other universities, in line with its role as a responsible digital leader committed to enhancing education, bridging the skill gap, catering to the job market’s evolving needs, unlocking entrepreneurial opportunities, and encouraging the innovation culture to drive growth in the digital economy.

