Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister. She made a statement outside Downing Street after meeting Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs.

Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a reception to celebrate the USA-British Lamb Agreement in 10 Downing Street. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

She said she could not deliver the mandate she was elected and had notified the King that she was resigning as Tory leader. More than 100 MPs called for her to quit. The prime minister said there will be a leadership election within the next week, adding that she will remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen.

