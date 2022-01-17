In an unprecedented move, the community leaders challenged the prevailing anti-India narrative propagated by Khalistanis and their backers … reports Asian Lite News

Southall’s Gurduwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Park Avenue, one of the largest in Europe, thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing Dec. 26 as Bir Bal Divas and declaring it as a public holiday.

In an unprecedented move, the community leaders challenged the prevailing anti-India narrative propagated by Khalistanis and their backers. They passed a resolution thanking Modi and his government for doing many things for the Sikh community and helping to bridge the misunderstandings.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall. UK

The local community in the UK consider this as a bold step from within the community, which had so far kept silent and chose not to confront a handful Khalistanis propagating anti-India narrative without any consequences from the local agencies. The community, which is broadly fed up with the narratives created by Khalistani lies, have been fearful of bullying by Khalistanis and have been desisting from speaking up openly against them.

