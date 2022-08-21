Undersecretary inaugurates seminar for imams in Bangkok

The meeting was attended by the Saudi charge d’affaires in Thailand, Isam bin Saleh Al-Jitaili, and Thai officials…reports Asian Lite News

The undersecretary of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Awwad bin Sebti Al-Enezy inaugurated a seminar for imams and heads of Islamic centers in Thailand on Saturday in Bangkok.

The seminar was organized by the ministry in cooperation with the Central Islamic Council, with the participation of 100 imams and heads of Islamic centers in Thailand.

The Thai Muslim leaders paid tribute to the unlimited support that Saudi Arabia, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, gave to Muslims and Islam.

Al-Enezy also met Thailand’s Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi charge d’affaires in Thailand, Isam bin Saleh Al-Jitaili, and Thai officials.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern, particularly those related to cultural centers and ways to support them.

The Thai minister confirmed his country’s keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the cultural field and benefit from the Saudi ministry’s experiences.

