Abu Ghazaleh launches new program to spread culture of training

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has concluded the ‘Advanced Business Management’ training program, organized for cadres of the Axantia Company (Pharma International Company in Jordan and Med City Pharmaceutical Industries in Saudi Arabia).

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, stated that the program was held as part of the University College’s mission in spreading the culture of training and capacity-building in the fields of management, entrepreneurship and administrative skills development. This is for the urgent need of such skills in the labor market.

Dr. Al-Nsor expressed TAGUCI’s pride in the interest of Axantia Company and participants in the program, attributed to its importance in a time that the labor market has become in urgent need for specialists in management, leadership and innovation.

For his part, Axantia Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Abdulmonem Alali, praised the level of the program and topics which effectively contribute to keeping participants abreast with necessary professional, practical and scientific developments and changes, thanking the University College for organizing the program.

It is worth mentioning that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. It received membership in the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

Axantia Company (Pharma International Company in Jordan and Med City Pharmaceutical Industries in Saudi Arabia) is a regional leading company in the field of pharmaceutical industry and manufacturing of high-quality branded generic pharmaceuticals. It always strives to improve the efficiency and quality of pharmaceuticals and deliver medicines and specialized products at an affordable cost to patients and healthcare recipients.

