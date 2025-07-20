‘India’s Digital Hub Ascends’

The event also featured discussions on the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, reiterating commitments made during the July 1 Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

India’s growing role as a key digital hub took center stage at the Wavelength Forum in New Delhi on Wednesday, where representatives from the Quad countries, government officials, and industry leaders came together to discuss enhancing subsea cable connectivity and resilience across the Indo-Pacific region.

Organized under the US Department of State’s ‘CABLES’ program, the forum underscored the critical role subsea cables play in supporting the global digital economy. The participants stressed the need for using trusted vendors for the construction, maintenance, and repair of these critical infrastructures.

India’s digital footprint was highlighted during the discussions, with officials pointing out that the country accounts for 20% of global internet traffic. However, to meet the growing demands of digital connectivity, more subsea cables are needed to connect India’s shores. The forum attracted over 70 participants who explored various strategies to bolster India’s cable infrastructure.

Topics included regulatory reforms, simplified permitting processes, and increased capacity for maintenance and repair of cable systems.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy in India, “More than 70 participants explored strategies to expand India’s cable infrastructure, including regulatory reforms, streamlined permitting processes, and enhanced maintenance and repair capacity.” The statement also stressed the importance of securing subsea cable systems from emerging threats such as cyberattacks and sabotage, highlighting the need for collective action to protect global connectivity.

The event also featured discussions on the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, reiterating commitments made during the July 1 Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The focus of these discussions was on creating resilient and secure cable networks to meet the growing demand for digital services driven by technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Addressing the forum, US Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews emphasized the strategic partnership between the United States and India in enhancing digital infrastructure. “The Wavelength Forum underscores the strong US-India partnership on regional infrastructure and highlighted the Quad’s shared commitment to protecting and expanding trusted partners. Together, we are working to enhance secure connectivity and support innovation and economic growth across the Indo-Pacific region,” Andrews stated.

In addition to strengthening digital infrastructure, the forum marked progress on collaboration efforts between the US, India, and other Quad partners. It celebrated the significant strides made in advancing the objectives laid out during the 2025 Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, highlighting the importance of secure and resilient digital ecosystems.

The Wavelength Forum, which served as an important platform for dialogue, highlighted the key role that India plays in the global digital economy and its growing importance in the Indo-Pacific region’s digital infrastructure. As technology continues to drive global economies, India’s position as a central hub for digital connectivity is poised to grow even further.