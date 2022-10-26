Apple calls on global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030

Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at promoting climate solutions for communities and decarbonising the global economy…reports Asian Lite News

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) Tech giant Apple on Tuesday called on its global supply chain to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and use a holistic approach to decarbonisation.

Apple also announced new initiatives and investments aimed at promoting climate solutions for communities and decarbonising the global economy.

“Fighting climate change remains one of Apple’s most urgent priorities and moments like this put action to those words,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“We’re looking forward to continued partnership with our suppliers to make Apple’s supply chain carbon neutral by 2030. Climate action at Apple doesn’t stop at our doors, and in this work, we’re determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change,” he added.

According to Apple, its worldwide corporate operations have been carbon neutral since 2020, and the company is laser-focused on achieving its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral throughout its entire global supply chain and the life cycle of every product.

As part of Apple’s supplier engagement, the company is partnering with its worldwide supply chain to urge accelerated action to achieve carbon neutrality for their Apple-related corporate operations, it added.

Additionally, the company encourages suppliers to address greenhouse gas emissions beyond Apple production.

The company is also offering a suite of free e-learning resources and live training through its “Clean Energy Programme” that will help suppliers meet their commitments and go even further.

This will also allow work closely with its suppliers and local partners to identify effective solutions for renewable energy and carbon removal.

Moreover, customers in the US can now play a role in decreasing the carbon footprint of iPhones with Clean Energy Charging.

Starting this month, the feature is available in the US through iOS 16 that will look at the source of electricity during expected charge times in order to optimise for cleaner energy sources such as solar or wind, according to a report.

Google rolls out widgets for iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhones

Apple introduces ‘Clean Energy Charging’

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) Apple has introduced a new feature called “Clean Energy Charging” to iOS 16.1-enabled iPhones that will allow users to cut down on their carbon footprint.

Those who prefer cleaner charging methods can use Clean Energy Charging, which selectively charges when low-carbon electricity is available.

Clean Energy Charging works together with “Optimised Battery Charging” to learn users charging habits. It engages only where the user spends the most time and regularly charges their iPhone for long periods, such as at home or work, according to the tech giant.

It doesn’t engage if users charging habits are variable or if they are in a new location, such as when travelling.

Clean Energy Charging is available only in the US, and it is enabled by default when users set up their iPhones or update to iOS 16.1. Users can disable it by going to Settings, Battery, Battery Health and Charging and then turning off Clean Energy Charging.

Whenever Clean Energy Charging suspends charging, an alert appears on the lock screen letting users know when their iPhone will be fully charged.

When the user needs their iPhone fully charged sooner, tap “Charge Now” after holding the notification for a few seconds, it added.

Along with Clean Energy Charging, iOS 16.1 also features live activities, wallet key sharing, lock screen/home screen customisation, matter support, delete wallet app, battery percentage in the status bar, screenshot UI, and more.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]