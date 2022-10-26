MBZ receives Albanian PM

Rama conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Bajram Begaj, President of Albania, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings…reports Asian Lite News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Rama and expressed his keenness to continue their mutual cooperation and enhance the bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

Rama conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Bajram Begaj, President of Albania, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reciprocated the greetings.

The two sides also discussed the prospects of further strengthening the friendship ties between the two countries, highlighting the importance of fostering collaboration across various fronts, most notably in the areas of the economy, investment and trade, in light of the economic cooperation agreement signed in November 2020.

They also stressed their mutual keenness to advance their bilateral ties, to help achieve their sustainable economic development objectives.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Rama also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi and Mohammed Al Abbar.

