Does age matter for startups?

Serial entrepreneur Ashok Soota, who is almost 79 launched his latest entrepreneurial venture, ‘Happiest Health’, a global enterprise that aims to provide in-depth, credible and trustworthy knowledge related to health and wellness.

Speaking on the occasion, Soota, who’s is the Chairman of Happiest Health, said, “Happiest Health owes its genesis to a cognisance that globally, healthcare knowledge is merely about repetitive factual information that may not necessarily answer the concerns of a common person or provide in-depth, coherent understanding on complex health and wellness issues.

“Through Happiest Health, we want to build the importance of integrated medicine, provide valuable knowledge through experts on early diagnosis and evidence-based therapies and do so with empathy and passion.”

The platform will have articles and blogs by esteemed doctors, while a rich panel of wellness experts will lend their voice to the knowledge base.

Another key highlight will be the platform’s collaboration with globally-renowned medical research institutes for knowledge sharing.

While keeping abreast of all modern allopathic practices, Happiest Health will also put the spotlight on therapies such as Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy and Yoga for wellness.

The venture is Soota’s second in the health and wellness space. He had launched SKAN last year, a not-for-profit medical research trust that focuses on aging and neurological disorders.

Last year, Ashok Soota promoted SKAN Medical research trust announced a grant of Rs 20 Cr to IIT Roorkee towards sponsoring a Chair Professorship, three Faculty Fellowships, creation of a lab and funding of joint research projects.

IIT Roorkee (IITR) is engaged in teaching and research in Science, Engineering, Management, Humanities & Social Sciences and Architecture & Planning disciplines. In particular, IITR is engaged in research in the field of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering. As part of its support to medical research in India, SKAN has agreed to provide a grant of Rs. 20 Cr to IITR.

The grant of Rs 20 Cr will be utilized by IITR towards:

Funding of an Institute Chair Professorship, two new faculty Fellowships and one Institute Research Fellowship.

Establishment of a wet-lab in IITR.

Funding of joint medical research projects. The first project under this agreement has already been identified and it is in the area of bipolar disease.

Ashok Soota, Chairman, SKAN Trust, said, “I am delighted to have this opportunity to give back to my alma mater through this grant. There is negligible private funding towards medical research in India and I was pleased to see that IITR is doing excellent work in this area. I see this as a good opportunity for me to contribute and also fulfill these needs of IITR.”

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, IIT Roorkee, said, “A big thank you Soota for giving back to your alma mater. Your generous funding will give further momentum to Biological Sciences and Bioengineering research at IITR. I am confident that IITR will make good use of your funding for research in ageing and neurological disorders to make the world a better place to live. You are an exemplar alumni and a role model for present and future generations.”

