The UK is hoping to conclude a free trade agreement with the six countries of the Gulf Co-operation Council this year as part of its post-Brexit vision of becoming a major trading nation, reports Asian Lite news

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, have discussed a number of matters including a new UK-GCC trade deal.

Johnson has reiterated the strength of bilateral relationship between both countries and committed to further boost investment ties, energy cooperation and people-to-people links, Downing Street said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the UK’s partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council and intention to agree a new UK-GCC trade deal.

They welcomed defence and security collaboration between the UK and Saudi Arabia, noting ongoing regional challenges in Iran and Yemen.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity.

The talks comes after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched an attack over Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the injuries of 12 civilians caused by shrapnel. Saudi Arabia’s air force shot has down the drone.

Houthi rebels had also called on Saudi citizens to avoid possible scenes of conflict, including Abha’s airport, which they called a military target, as reported by the Yemeni broadcaster Al Masirah on Thursday.

