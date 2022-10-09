‘Palace on Wheels’ back on track

Before the departure of the train, the Chief Minister took stock of the facilities onboard the Palace on Wheels…reports Asian Lite news

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday flagged off the ‘Palace on Wheels’ train from the Gandhinagar Railway Station here. The luxury tourist train hit the tracks after a gap of over two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Stating that Palace on Wheels has set high standards for experiential tourism in the world, Gehlot said, “The resumption of this train — which has been running for the last 40 years — after a gap of two years is a good sign. This is a positive indication for the tourism sector to emerge stronger in the coming days.”



Before the departure of the train, the Chief Minister took stock of the facilities onboard the Palace on Wheels. Wishing the passengers a happy journey, he said it is a matter of pride for all that the train service has resumed.



“Tourists from all over the country and abroad are mesmerised by the heritage and cultural traditions of Rajasthan experienced on the royal train. The train has modern furnishings and all tourist amenities,” he said.



Palace on Wheels is operated under a joint venture of Indian Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).



Apart from Delhi and Agra, the train will embark on a seven-day journey to Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur, which will attract domestic and foreign tourists.

