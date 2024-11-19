Saudi eyes climate collaboration with Rajasthan   

The summit will also see the launch of the first Drought Resilience Observatory, aimed at converting scientific insights into actionable strategies to combat drought…reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat desertification will take center stage at the upcoming UNCCD COP16 summit, scheduled from December 2 to 13 in Riyadh under the theme ‘Our Land. Our Future.’

Dr. Osama Faqeeha, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Advisor to the UNCCD COP16 Presidency, emphasized the shared challenges of arid climates faced by Saudi Arabia and regions like India’s Rajasthan. He pointed to India’s Ghandivan project in Jaipur as an example of successful community-driven ecosystem restoration, which could inspire similar efforts worldwide.

“Globally, we lose land equivalent to four football fields every second. This degradation impacts food security, displaces communities, and intensifies conflicts,” said Faqeeha. Saudi Arabia is addressing these issues through initiatives like water conservation and ambitious rural development programs, alongside hosting COP16 to foster international cooperation for sustainable solutions.

The summit will also see the launch of the first Drought Resilience Observatory, aimed at converting scientific insights into actionable strategies to combat drought. “With one-quarter of the world’s population already affected by drought and three-quarters projected to face water scarcity by 2050, urgent action is crucial,” he added.

Highlighting India’s water crisis, Faqeeha cited Niti Aayog data showing that 600 million Indians face high to extreme water stress. Sustainable water management, particularly in agriculture, will be a key agenda at COP16, recognizing the vital link between water security and land degradation.

UNCCD COP16 will bring together 197 parties, including 196 countries and the European Union, to build on the progress of initiatives like the Land Degradation Neutrality Target Setting programme. Saudi Arabia aims to push for stricter global standards and enhanced international cooperation to address these pressing challenges.

UNCCD, one of the three Rio Conventions alongside climate and biodiversity treaties, remains the global voice for sustainable land management and resilience against desertification.

ALSO READ: West reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with India

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]