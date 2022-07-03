Tesla Model 3 to join Dubai Taxi fleet on trial basis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

These vehicles recorded positive indicators in operational efficiency, especially in terms of zero carbon emissions and a high customer satisfaction rating…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Tesla Model 3 had been added to Dubai Taxi Corporation’s taxi fleet on a trial basis, following the huge success of operating 172 Tesla vehicles in the limousine service since 2017.

The trial operation aims to verify the efficiency of the vehicle when deployed on the taxi fleet in the emirate.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, “The usage of Tesla electric vehicles in Dubai taxi fleet is an exceptional experience, which contributes in realising His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai’s Green Economy for Sustainable Development Initiative. It also supports Dubai Government’s energy and low carbon strategy aimed to make Dubai a model to be emulated in the efficient use of energy and reduced carbon emission.”

“In 2017, RTA started the operation of 172 Tesla vehicles as part of the limousine fleet of the Dubai Taxi comprised of 80 Tesla Model S, 50 Tesla Model X, and 42 Tesla Model 3. These vehicles recorded positive indicators in operational efficiency, especially in terms of zero carbon emissions and a high customer satisfaction rating.

“The success of that experiment prompts us to widen the scope of using electric vehicles as part of the Dubai Taxi fleet over the upcoming years. It supports the initiative of converting 90% of the limo fleet in Dubai into eco-friendly vehicles (hybrid/electric) by 2026. The initiative is the first of its kind worldwide in adopting a semi-total transformation of limousines into environmentally-friendly vehicles,” Al Tayer added.

