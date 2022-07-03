Historic interfaith meeting in London outlines vision for peace

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace highlighted that “coexistence is the only option for this region and for the world…reports Asian Lite News

The founder of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and world-renowned Islamic Scholar, Abdallah bin Bayyah, has met with Ephraim Mirvis, 11th Chief Rabbi of the United Congregations of the Commonwealth, for an historic conversation covering Islamic-Jewish relations and their shared visions for the future at an event held at the House of Lords in London.

The event, titled ‘Loving Kindness, Humanity and Flourishing as Faith Communities in the UK’, was the first partnered event between the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and the Office of the Chief Rabbi, and emphasised the need to recognise shared values in the peace-making process.

Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace highlighted that “coexistence is the only option for this region and for the world. This is what reason, history, and the scriptures of all faiths teach us. I hope that the contribution of leaders to the spread of peace and harmony throughout the world will continue, and I wish the endeavour here today every success.”

One of the world’s leading experts on the principles of Islamic Law, or uṣūl al-fiqh, Bin Bayyah Is widely recognised as a leading authority on the discourse of tolerance, having dedicated much of his career to illustrating the values of equality, the rights of minorities, and harmony between national and religious identity as well as between Islam and other faiths.

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to UK, commented: “I was inspired by the illuminating discussion with Chief Rabbi Mirvis and Bin Bayyah , whose mutual recognition of the power of shared values sets an example for peaceful, constructive dialogue that applies to diplomacy as much as it does to religion”.

Rabbi Mirvis said: “An historic paradigm shift in Muslim-Jewish relations is underway, harnessing the goodwill generated by a number of impressive new frameworks for dialogue. Seizing this opportunity is an urgent priority. We have a responsibility to build on the relationships that have been forged and to usher in a new era of engagement between our faith communities, in this country and beyond, for the benefit of the societies of which we are part”.

ALSO READ-Chinese firms accused of aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]