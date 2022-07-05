90% of India’s adult population fully vaccinated

Reading Time: 2 minutes

So far, more than 3.69 crore adolescents have also been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said the ministry…reports Asian Lite News

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that 90 per cent of India’s adult population has been fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses against Covid-19.



Calling the occasion an extraordinary feat, he tweeted, “What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90 per cent of its adult population. Way to go!

We will win the battle against the pandemic together!”



In the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 55,83,57,087 first doses and 50,22,61,478 second doses have been administered so far. The number of precaution doses administered in this group stands at 32,40,839, as per the health ministry report.



India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.98 crore (1,97,98,21,197) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday. This has been achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions.



So far, more than 3.69 crore adolescents have also been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, said the ministry.



Meanwhile, India reported 13,086 Covid cases in past 24 hours against previous day’s 16,135 count, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



In the same period, 19 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,242.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,14,475 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent total positive cases.



The recovery of 12,456 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,91,933. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.



Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also declined to 2.90 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.81 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 4,51,312 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.44 crore.



Meanwhile, about 10 states in India have detected a new sub-variant of Omicron BA.2.75, which may be “alarming” in nature, according to an Israeli expert on Sunday.



However, the Indian Health Ministry is yet to officially confirm the detection of the sub-variant in the country.



In a series of Tweets, Dr. Shay Fleishon, with the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, said that 85 sequences from eight countries have been uploaded so far on Nextstrain, an open-source platform of genomic data.



This included 69 from India: Delhi (1), Haryana (6), Himachal Pradesh (3), Jammu (1), Karnataka (10), Madhya Pradesh (5), Maharashtra (27), Telangana (2), Uttar Pradesh (1), and West Bengal (13).



Besides India, the strain has also been reported by seven other countries: Japan (1), Germany (2), the UK (6), Canada (2), the US (2), Australia (1), and New Zealand (2), according to the Nextstrain data.



“No transmission could be tracked based on sequences outside India yet,” Fleishon wrote on Twitter.



While he said it is “too soon to tell” whether BA.2.75 will be the next dominant variant, he noted that the sub-variant may be “alarming because it may imply a trend to come”.



Fleishon explained that in recent months, there has been a trend of second generation variants based on Omicron sub-lineages, namely BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5.



This was based on Omicron lineages with mutations in the S1 section of the spike protein and specifically in the part of the spike protein which the virus uses to connect to and gain entry into cells.



However, the rise seen in these sub-variants has been “at a level not seen in second-generation variants from other variants of concerns”.

ALSO READ-US to roll out Covid vaccines for younger children

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]