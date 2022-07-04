CUD Marks 155TH Canada Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has marked the 155th Canada Day with the official inauguration of the institution’s Innovation & Sustainability Centre…reports Asian Lite News

The celebration recognized the University’s recent ranking as Dubai’s top-performing University against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

Bringing together members of the Canadian community in the UAE to commemorate the founding of the nation, guests heard from management and faculty about the University’s ongoing programs and initiatives to support a sustainable future. In attendance at the event was H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who officially opened the new Centre.

The event follows the recent release of the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, which assesses universities’ performance against metrics associated with the Sustainable Development Goals relevant to higher education institutions. CUD ranked first in Dubai across all Goals considered, including SDG 4: Quality Education; SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities; and SDG: 17 Partnership for the Goals. The University was also placed 85th in the world against the Quality Education indicator.

Speaking at the event, President and Vice-Chancellor of CUD, Prof. Karim Chelli, said, “CUD was established as a visionary initiative to bring the renowned Canadian education system to Dubai, to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to UAE society. Today, we are proud to celebrate how far we have come. CUD is now recognized among the top 301-400 universities according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, 2022.

“We now focus on the next phase of visionary initiatives, that will contribute to building a sustainable future. This University is dedicated to responding to the calls to action set out in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as demonstrated by our top ranking in Dubai. Through our academic programs, applied research, community partnerships, and campus operations, we are drawing on our Canadian principles and values to build a future of peace and prosperity for all.”

Revealing more about the new Innovation & Sustainability Centre and the initiatives it will lead, Centre Director, Prof. Albert Fakhoury, explained, “The Innovation & Sustainability Centre will become the base for the effective implementation and advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through higher education, both locally and regionally. In the spirit of the SDGs, we are initiating collaborations with distinguished partners around the world to secure quality education, and increase the employability of our graduates, while promoting sustainability, cultural diversity, creativity, and professional ethics in entrepreneurship.”

He continued, “This Canada Day is particularly special as it will be remembered forever as the day Dubai ceased single-use plastic bags, to help enhance environmental sustainability. The complete ban will be implemented in two years, also on Canada Day.”

Addressing the audience at the event, H.E. Jean-Philippe Linteau said, “On Canada Day, we celebrate Canada’s diversity, culture and history. As Canada and the UAE work to advance our shared goal to achieve net-zero, I am pleased to see CUD’s expanding focus on the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Canada Day celebrations concluded with a tour of the University’s state-of-the-art campus facilities at Dubai City Walk.

