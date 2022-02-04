RANG, an art exhibition organized by Funun Arts in collaboration with India in Dubai – Consulate General of India, Dubai to commemorate Republicday2022 and AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Artists from different regions participated in the exhibition showcased their stories of India through their artworks, a celebration of the colours & culture of India. (Pictures: India in Dubai – Consulate General of India, Dubai)

