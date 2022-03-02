A 21-year-old popular Kerala Vlogger and album star, Rifa Mehnu was found dead at their home in Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Mehnu was living with her husband and a baby. Friends of Mehnu mentioned that she was active on social media and her last post was with her husband from Burj Khalifa, which was hours before her death.

Rifa Mehnu had 300,000 followers on Instagram and also run a YouTube channel with 100,000 subscribers. Efforts have been initiated to repatriate the body to Kerala

ALSO READ: Death of 10-year-old Polina catches the world’s attention

Advertisements

