Saudi seeks teachers

The applications will be received from July 31 through Aug. 7 via Masar platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)….reports Asian Lite News

The Saudi Ministry of Education announced on Thursday 11,547 teaching jobs, under the official contract system, during the academic year 2022-2023.

The ministry said this will further contribute to achieving its strategic objectives by actively investing in the human cadres of the education sector, as well as keeping pace with the continuous improvement of learning skill outcomes.

In addition, the move will provide the necessary manpower to implement the advanced academic plans.

The ministry said applications will be received from July 31 through Aug. 7 via Masar platform of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). The required specializations include Mathematics, English, Business Administration, Digital Skills, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]