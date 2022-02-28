At the event, EPA is showcasing publications ranging in genres from literature and literary criticism to books…reports Asian Lite News

As part of its ongoing mission to represent Emirati publishers locally and regionally and strengthen their outreach in new markets, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is showcasing 254 titles from 27 Emirati publishers through its ‘Manassah’ platform at the 26th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair (MIBF), which runs until 5th March.

Since the opening, several meetings were held between the EPA delegation and officials representing various cultural entities in Oman. The EPA delegates met with Dr. Abdullah Nasser Al Harrasi, Oman’s Minister of Information, and Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Sports and Youth in Oman. The two parties explored cooperation opportunities between EPA and entities dedicated to culture and books in Oman and discussed strategies to facilitate their participation in the forthcoming editions of the Muscat Book Fair, as well as ways to utilise EPA’s experience in establishing Oman Publishers Association.

The delegation also met with representatives of the Promising Generation Libraries and Beirut Library with the aim of creating niche markets for Emirati publishers in Oman and the Gulf region, and to sign off cooperation agreements to broaden the scope of distribution of books published in the UAE. Discussions also centred on joint action in book printing and logistics, and ways to facilitate showcasing these books in local and regional libraries and book fairs to enhance the Arab publishing industry.

At the event, EPA is showcasing publications ranging in genres from literature and literary criticism to books exploring topics of self-development, economics, philosophy, history and heritage, applied sciences and picture books, in addition to translations from a host of foreign languages into Arabic.

ALSO READ: Book on India’s battle launched in Expo 2020

Ali bin Hatem, President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), said, “Our participation at the Muscat International Book Fair is in line with our commitment to highlight the exceptional works produced by Emirati and other UAE-based publishing houses and showcase the vibrant creative landscape of the UAE. MIBF is an important cultural event for the publishing sector in the Arab world and attracts a high footfall of visitors, Arab publishers, and vital stakeholders in the industry.”

“Through the ‘Manassah’ platform, EPA is uniting the efforts of publishers and supporting the publishing sector in the UAE by showcasing their books under the umbrella of a single pavilion. This facilitates access of Emirati publishers to key international book fairs and contributes to enhancing their visibility and marketing their books in the UAE and on the international stage to create a robust cultural sector that supports our national economy, furthers the cultural movement of the UAE, and emphasises its global significance,” he added.

Advertisements

