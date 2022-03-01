The event included a varied range of Indian art and cinema like classical and Bollywood dances, singing, yoga, Indian movies, among other things…reports Asian Lite News

The week-long event Namaste Kuwait event organised by the Embassy of India, Kuwait in association with the Indian Cultural Network (ICN) has come to an end. The event which started on February 20, came to an end on Monday. The event coincided with National Science Day on the birth anniversary of the physicist and Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman.



The celebration of ‘Namaste Kuwait’ festival included a varied range of Indian art and cinema like classical and Bollywood dances, singing, yoga, Indian movies, among other things.

ALSO READ: UAE rare disease community marks Rare Disease Day at Expo 2020 Dubai



Ambassador of India to Kuwait His Excellency Sibi George in his remarks appreciated the strong connection between India and Kuwait. He also highlighted the richness of Indian culture and civilization.



The event also received a huge response from Kuwait on the embassy’s social media.

Week-long event Namaste Kuwait ends

Advertisements

