Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve reaches India

Ethos Limited, India’s largest luxury watch retailer, is set to bring the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG) to India, with an exhibition of the finalists for the 2022 Awards.



Some of the world’s most unique and exquisite timepieces, contesting for awards across 15 categories, will be on display. In addition, the event will come as a unique opportunity for Indian connoisseurs to meet renowned watch experts and collectors from all over the world.



GPHG is a public interest organisation, created in 2001, whose mission is to strengthen the art of watchmaking and uphold excellence by honouring and rewarding ground-breaking horological creations every year.



From watch-making giants such as Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Bulgari, Omega, TAG Heuer, Bovet and more to acclaimed watchmakers including H. Moser & Cie., Urwerk, F.P. Journe and others; the who’s who of the industry participate in the event. It’s the highest award in horology, often dubbed the Oscars of the watch industry. The ceremony happens in November every year, prior to which the nominated finalist watches are showcased in an exhibition in selected cities across the globe.



The event will take place in New Delhi on October 8 and 9.



Ethos Watch Boutiques, the largest player in the luxury watch market with a strong online and offline presence pan-India, proudly brings GPHG to the country this year. This gives watch enthusiasts in India the rare privilege of experiencing the world’s most creative and ingenious timepieces first-hand.

