During the October 2025 edition of Bombay Times Fashion Week, House of Aanchal unveiled its latest collection, Threads of Eternity, in a breathtaking fashion showcase. The collection mesmerized attendees with its innovative use of color, texture, and style, highlighted by actress and singer Elnaaz Norouzi’s dramatic blue ensemble, complete with an extravagant trailing design that lit up the runway and captured the admiration of fashion critics and audiences alike.

Threads of Eternity explored the unique interplay between hard and soft materials through the use of threads embroidered with quilted foam. This inventive technique created a fresh spatial aesthetic that blended contemporary high fashion with artistic sensibility. The supermodels who presented the collection carried a fierce and commanding presence, adding strength and attitude to the narrative woven by designer Aanchal Dey.

At the heart of this stunning presentation was Aanchal Dey, the visionary designer behind House of Aanchal, whose label is known for blending modern textiles with deep cultural narratives. With this collection, Dey once again pushed the boundaries of couture, crafting designs that combine resilience with profound meaning and storytelling.

Elnaaz Norouzi, best known for her roles in Sacred Games and the Emmy-winning series Tehran on Apple TV+, was the perfect muse for this collection. This year, she also gained widespread recognition through the acclaimed reality show The Traitors. Her confident and graceful walk on the runway brought the collection to life, perfectly embodying the designer’s philosophy and adding an extra layer of depth to the show.

The collaboration between Elnaaz Norouzi and Aanchal Dey was a spectacular fusion of creativity and talent that stood out as a highlight of Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025. Their moment together on the runway promises to be remembered and discussed well beyond the event itself.

The show was attended by several celebrities, including Deepti Sadhwani, who dazzled in a black embroidered oversized jacket, commanding attention on the runway with her striking presence.

The entire event was expertly managed and conceptualized by Brandeur Studios Pvt Ltd, leaders in branding, marketing, and PR, ensuring a flawless and memorable experience for everyone involved.