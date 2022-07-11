India Couture Week 2022 @15￼

And this year too we have 13 of India’s leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the 10-day extravaganza,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi…reports Asian Lite News

The Fashion Design Council (FDCI) is back with the 15th Edition of the India Couture Week 2022, set to take place from July 22-31 in the Capital. The physical event will take place after two years at the Taj Palace Hotel, and will include a number of offsite shows, making it a 10-day fashion extravaganza.



The FDCI has been consistently working to get the most coveted names in the country to showcase at this ultra-luxe event. This year too, the participating couturiers include Amit Aggarwal, Anamika Khanna, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl.



“I think the most beautiful part of this 15-year journey for me has been to be able to create a blueprint for the future with India Couture Week. This has been a memorable journey of celebrating the unique heritage we possess as a country. And this year too we have 13 of India’s leading couturiers showcasing the finest crafts which will hold centre stage at the 10-day extravaganza,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.



The event is in association with Lotus Make-up and Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery is the jewellery partner. The physical shows will be live-streamed on the FDCI’s digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and also the website.

