Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan celebrates 10 years

To support the designer, Bollywoods leading power couple actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the runway as show stoppers…reports Asian Lite News

While Delhi plays host to India’s biggest couture event, Mumbai was in for a treat as designer Manish Malhotra presented his Mijwan collection last evening. The show was live streamed on the designer’s social media handle @manishmalhotraworld.



The Mijwan Couture show celebrates 10 years this season, with a breathtaking collection of lehengas, saris and contemporary styles for women and sherwanis and achkans for men. The evening was a celebration of the designer’s association with the Mijwan Welfare Society founded by the late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi to empower women in Mijwan, a tiny village in Azamgarh Eastern UP.

To support the designer, Bollywoods leading power couple actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the runway as show stoppers. Cheering on the Malhotra was a star studded front row featuring the likes of Shabana Azmi, Gauri Khan, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor and many more.

ALSO READ-Manish Malhotra’s 3,000 hours curated Alia Bhatt’s stunning mehendi lehenga

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]