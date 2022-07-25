Tarun Tahiliani’s magic of fashion￼

The couturier who coined the term ‘India Modern’, was true to his style with this showcase, an epitome of modernity, comfort, and effortless ease…reports Asian Lite News

Back in its physical avatar, the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 kick started in the Capital with veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani’s couture presentation.



In an offsite location at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, patrons soon forgot the late start to the event as the designer put up quite a show.



With this collection Tahiliani proves once again why his legacy and success, spanning over two decades, comes as no surprise.



Despite being a traditional line of Indian heritage which included saris, bridal lehengas and shararas, the styles and silhouettes were fluid, glamorous and sexy.



“I am of the firm belief that a thing of beauty is a joy forever, and creating exquisite clothes that feel like skin are part of sustainable fashion because then one will wear them again and again, value them, and pass them on,” asserts Tahiliani, who has always focused on the pedigree and longevity of garments.



The Painterly Dream, pays tribute to India’s craft heritage using the finest embroidery techniques, such as the chikankari, pichwai, and kashida.



The concept saris, modern drapes and tailored zardozi are an eclectic mix of the East and the West.



Glamorous blouses, sequin detailing, and light pastel shades made for a younger and bolder line of Indian essentials, which appeal to a younger audience. Needless to state, the backbone of this collection is Tarun’s inimitable India Modern style.



“As ironic as it sounds, the stillness of the Pandemic gave me and the studio time to revisit what we do, and think about how to technically, movement wise and flow wise, make it experiential rather than just dazzling discomfort, as many evening and bridal Indian brands have reached,” stated Tahiliani.

Multicoloured lehengas, long jackets over lehengas, and red sindoori sarees aptly designed for the modern Indian wedding featured a lightness of being and a playful side to them, a far cry from the erstwhile ostentatious and rather loud wedding ensembles the market had come to heavily rely upon.



The men’s line-up was even better with well-tailored silhouettes, kurtas and sherwani for men, interesting drapes, and achkans infused with age old craft techniques, coupled with the latest technology, lauded for their artistry and technical fit.



The couturier’s artistic vision, aimed at a global and modern audience, sets the pace for the fashion event which features over 12 of India’s leading designers.

