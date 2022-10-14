Veteran designer Anamika Khanna kick-starts LFW

Khanna has used intricate handloom techniques like Shibori and 3D embroidery, to digital abstract and floral prints in fabrics like silks, satins, denims and chiffon…reports Asian Lite News

Veteran designer Anamika Khanna kick-started the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2022 with a line of chic women’s clothing under the pret label AK-OK. She also launched her men’s wear collection at the event held at the Fountain of Joy at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

The show marked the return to an entirely physical, season-fluid edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Anamika Khanna’s new collection

To the foot-tapping music by DJ Kayan, Anamika presented her collection which was a melange of prints, textures, and even contrasts. It comprised of crisp whites in form of draped dresses, pyjama sets, jacket, and the quintessentially timeless white kurta for men. It also included a range of loungewear, jackets, bombers, joggers, ripped palazzos, co-ords, and even body suits.

Khanna has used intricate handloom techniques like Shibori and 3D embroidery, to digital abstract and floral prints in fabrics like silks, satins, denims and chiffon.

Khanna, who believes in “everything is and will be AK-OK”, revealed that her AK-OK story began at home and went on to travel the whimsical, yet relaxed road, making a journey if its own.

Khanna launched her men’s wear collection

The show was attended by who’s who of the Bollywood and fashion industry like actors Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Patralekha, Shibani Dandekar, Sona Mohapatra and designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

FDCI Designer Stockroom all set to come to Mumbai

The FDCI Designer Stockroom is poised to arrive in Mumbai with the forthcoming edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at the Jio World Convention Centre after making a successful return to a fully physical format in Delhi earlier this year.

The Designer Stockroom is one of the most eagerly awaited sales of the industry.

The FDCI Designer Stockroom was established to help designers organise a sale of their stock (old or new), and it has since worked to improve the Indian fashion industry. In its ninth season, the event will include over 50 designers from both well-known and emerging labels.

On October 16, the final day of the five-day fashion carnival, the FDCI Designer Stockroom will be open to the public from 11 AM to 6 PM at the JWCC’s “Showroom” section for shopping and discovering designers from all across the nation.

FDCI Designer Stockroom all set to come to Mumbai.(photo:IANSLIFE)

“The FDCI Designer Stockroom bridges the gap between the audiences and the design community by giving brands a platform to reach a diverse consumer base. The last on-ground edition saw a great turnout and we are all set to bring the sale to Mumbai this time. We are ecstatic for consumers to be able to connect with a wide range of businesses during the upcoming season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.

