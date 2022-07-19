The industry today is accepting of everyone and it’s been kind to me so far too. On the contrary I feel the fashion industry motivates simple girls like me to enter the glam world and chase the dreams they thought they could never have…reports Asian Lite News

Rubal Shekhawat attributes her success as the first runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2022 pageant to her family. Despite coming from a conservative family in Rajasthan, Rubal had long wished to wear the coveted crown.



Read excerpts from an interview with Rubal.



How does it feel to have won a title in the pageant?



Rubal: Pure magic! I can’t contain my happiness and can’t stop smiling since the day I won first runner-up in the Femina Miss India 2022.



Hailing from Rajasthan what qualities of the region do you feel truly reflect in your personality?



Rubal: The rawness of the land keeps my authentic self in check. Rajasthan is a blend of art and culture and I feel that reflects in my personality as well. I have that balance of a traditional and a modern woman.



Women are now embracing their bodies and are more confident being in their own skin — do you think the beauty and fashion industry has some role to play in this?



Rubal: We are all human and beauty can’t be categorized. We are all beautiful in our own way as they say “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder”.



The industry today is accepting of everyone and it’s been kind to me so far too. On the contrary I feel the fashion industry motivates simple girls like me to enter the glam world and chase the dreams they thought they could never have.

Travel is the best school of experience do you agree, and your favourite spot?



Rubal: Oh for sure! Being an army man’s daughter, we have always been traveling. It’s difficult as a child though to keep changing schools, however meeting new people from different regions of India itself taught me so much about how diverse we are. It definitely broadens the horizon. My favourite place would be Kashmir.

