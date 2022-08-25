Ideal coffee recipes to try at home￼

First of all, setting yourself up on a date is important. Second, a coffee date doesn’t take much advance preparation. Here are some homemade recipes for the ideal coffee date…writes Girish Chandra



Coffee Affogato Chocolate



Category: Hot Beverage



Your favourite ice cream with fresh shot of espresso and Chocolate syrup



Serve Ware: 210 ml Martini Glass



Ingredients



Espresso (2 Shot – 60 ml)



Vanilla ice cream (200 ml)



HCF (Chocolate syrup) (30 ml)



Garnish Chocolate cigar stick (1 stick)



Method



Take Martini glass, glaze glass with HCF and add 2 scoops of vanilla ice-cream. Pour Fresh 2 shot of espresso on the top of ice cream



Take 1 chocolate cigar stick and break it into two, stick it on corner of the glass



Irish Caramel Frappe



Category: Cold Beverage



Your favourite cold coffee with Irish and caramel flavour



Serve Ware: 360 ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass



Ingredients:



Milk (80 ml)



Espresso (1 shot – 30 ml)



Vanilla ice-cream (2 scoop – 200 ml)



Irish syrup (20 ml)



Whipped cream (1 shot – 30gms)



Ice cubes (40 gms)



Caramel Sauce (30 ml)



Method



Blend together milk, espresso, ice cubes, Irish flavour, 20ml caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream in Hamilton blender or Blend for 30-45 seconds until smooth.



Take a pilsner glass glaze glass with caramel sauce pour mixture into it add whipped cream on the top of mixture



Garnish with couple of drops of Irish syrup



Espresso Con Panna



Category: Hot Beverage



Your favourite fresh shot of espresso with whipped cream



Serve Ware: 110 ml Shot glass



Ingredients



Espresso 1 Shot(30 ml)



Whipped cream (1 shot – 30 gms)



Method



Take a shot glass, take espresso direct from machine into shot glass add 1 shot of whipped cream on the top of espresso



Irish Cafe Cream



Category: Hot Beverage



Your favourite Indulgence hot coffee with fresh cream, It’s a Layered beverage



Serve Ware: 280 ml Irish Glass



Ingredients



Milk (120 ml)



Espresso (1 Shot – 60ml)



Irish Syrup (30 ml)



Whipped cream (1 shot – 30gms)



Method



Take Irish glass, Pour Irish syrup in the bottom froth the milk slowly pour on the top of Irish syrup it should not mix with syrup, Take fresh shot of espresso pour on the top of milk



Topped with 1 shot of whipped cream garnish drops of Irish syrup



Mocha Frappe Blast



Category – Cold Beverage



Your favourite cold coffee with chocolate & delectable ice-cream and whipped cream



Serve Ware: 360 Ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass



Ingredients



Milk (100 ml)



Espresso (2 Shot – 60ml)



Vanilla ice cream (2 scoop – 200 ml)



Drinking Chocolate Powder (5 gms)



HCF – Chocolate syrup (20 ml)



20 ml Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms)



Chocolate chips or Choco powder to garnish



Method:



Blend together milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream & drinking chocolate powder in Hamilton blender or Blendtec for 30-40 sec. until smooth.



Glaze glass with Chocolate syrup.



Pour the mixture in glass.



Garnish with Choco Chips or Choco powder



(Recipes curated by Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India)

ALSO READ-Coffee recipes to celebrate friendship day

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]