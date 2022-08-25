Ideal coffee recipes to try at home￼

First of all, setting yourself up on a date is important. Second, a coffee date doesn’t take much advance preparation. Here are some homemade recipes for the ideal coffee date…writes Girish Chandra
Coffee Affogato Chocolate
Category: Hot Beverage
Your favourite ice cream with fresh shot of espresso and Chocolate syrup
Serve Ware: 210 ml Martini Glass
Ingredients
Espresso (2 Shot – 60 ml)
Vanilla ice cream (200 ml)
HCF (Chocolate syrup) (30 ml)
Garnish Chocolate cigar stick (1 stick)
Method
Take Martini glass, glaze glass with HCF and add 2 scoops of vanilla ice-cream. Pour Fresh 2 shot of espresso on the top of ice cream
Take 1 chocolate cigar stick and break it into two, stick it on corner of the glass
Irish Caramel Frappe
Category: Cold Beverage
Your favourite cold coffee with Irish and caramel flavour
Serve Ware: 360 ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass
Ingredients:
Milk (80 ml)
Espresso (1 shot – 30 ml)
Vanilla ice-cream (2 scoop – 200 ml)
Irish syrup (20 ml)
Whipped cream (1 shot – 30gms)
Ice cubes (40 gms)
Caramel Sauce (30 ml)
Method
Blend together milk, espresso, ice cubes, Irish flavour, 20ml caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream in Hamilton blender or Blend for 30-45 seconds until smooth.
Take a pilsner glass glaze glass with caramel sauce pour mixture into it add whipped cream on the top of mixture
Garnish with couple of drops of Irish syrup
Espresso Con Panna
Category: Hot Beverage
Your favourite fresh shot of espresso with whipped cream
Serve Ware: 110 ml Shot glass
Ingredients
Espresso 1 Shot(30 ml)
Whipped cream (1 shot – 30 gms)
Method
Take a shot glass, take espresso direct from machine into shot glass add 1 shot of whipped cream on the top of espresso
Irish Cafe Cream
Category: Hot Beverage
Your favourite Indulgence hot coffee with fresh cream, It’s a Layered beverage
Serve Ware: 280 ml Irish Glass
Ingredients
Milk (120 ml)
Espresso (1 Shot – 60ml)
Irish Syrup (30 ml)
Whipped cream (1 shot – 30gms)
Method
Take Irish glass, Pour Irish syrup in the bottom froth the milk slowly pour on the top of Irish syrup it should not mix with syrup, Take fresh shot of espresso pour on the top of milk
Topped with 1 shot of whipped cream garnish drops of Irish syrup
Mocha Frappe Blast
Category – Cold Beverage
Your favourite cold coffee with chocolate & delectable ice-cream and whipped cream
Serve Ware: 360 Ml Pilsner glass or Linz glass
Ingredients
Milk (100 ml)
Espresso (2 Shot – 60ml)
Vanilla ice cream (2 scoop – 200 ml)
Drinking Chocolate Powder (5 gms)
HCF – Chocolate syrup (20 ml)
20 ml Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms)
Chocolate chips or Choco powder to garnish
Method:
Blend together milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream & drinking chocolate powder in Hamilton blender or Blendtec for 30-40 sec. until smooth.
Glaze glass with Chocolate syrup.
Pour the mixture in glass.
Garnish with Choco Chips or Choco powder
(Recipes curated by Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India)
