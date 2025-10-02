Celebrate Navratri With Taste

Navratri — the vibrant nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga — is a time of devotion, reflection, and joyous celebration. For millions of devotees across Delhi NCR, it is also a period marked by fasting and observing a sattvic (pure vegetarian) diet, free from onions, garlic, and meat. This year, whether you’re observing the fast or simply wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, several renowned restaurants are offering thoughtfully curated Navratri menus designed to delight the palate while honoring tradition.
From authentic North Indian flavors to innovative culinary twists, here’s a handpicked selection of Delhi NCR’s finest eateries serving up special Navratri thalis, fasting delicacies, and elegant vegetarian feasts — perfect for your celebrations during this auspicious season.
- Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Gurugram)
Fasting, Feasting This Navratri
Gulati Restaurant, a legendary name in North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, and Tandoori cuisine since 1959, brings its celebrated Navratri Food Festival back to Delhi with a spectacular lineup of fasting-friendly dishes. With iconic outlets at Pandara Road and Mega Mall, Gurugram, Gulati continues to rank among the world’s top 10% of restaurants — a testament to its enduring legacy and culinary excellence.
This Navratri, from September 22 to October 1, Gulati’s kitchens brim with over 40 specially crafted fasting delicacies, all prepared without onion or garlic, staying true to the spirit of purity and devotion. The signature Navratra Khas Thali and Navratri Khas Platter feature an enticing variety — from Sabudana Bhelpuri and Shakarkandi Galouti to Kuttu ke Pakode and Paneer Makhani.
Desserts like Sanwak Kheer, Vrat ki Kulfi, and Badam Thandai add a sweet finish to a fulfilling meal. Beyond taste, Gulati ensures a pristine kitchen environment by thoroughly cleansing utensils and workspaces before the festival begins, reflecting their deep respect for the occasion.
Whether dining in or ordering delivery across Delhi NCR, Gulati’s Navratri offerings make for a memorable, flavourful festive experience.
Contact:
Pandara Road: 01123388836 / 01147633344
Gurgaon: 01244154812 / 93116145422
Website: www.gulatirestaurant.co
Instagram: @gulati_restaurant
- Kiara Soul Kitchen (GK2 & Ashok Vihar)
Soulful Vegetarian Fine Dining for Navratri
Nestled in the heart of Greater Kailash 2 and Ashok Vihar, Kiara Soul Kitchen stands out as an elegant vegetarian fine dining destination, blending tradition with modern culinary finesse. Known for its health-forward and gluten-friendly menu options, the restaurant’s festive Navratri menu is both sacred and sumptuous.
Imagine delicate water chestnut flour tacos filled with cottage cheese and tomato salsa or a vibrant fresh green curry paired with samak fried rice — dishes that respect fasting rules while offering innovative tastes. The menu also features traditional delights like sabudana kheer and indulgent crème brulee for a decadent finish.
Open from midday till late evening throughout Navratri, Kiara Soul Kitchen is perfect for lunch, an early dinner, or intimate festive gatherings. Here, every bite feels like a blessing, and every flavour evokes the devotion of the season.
Contact:
GK-2: 8587904000
Ashok Vihar Phase 2: 8587902000
Order Online: Swiggy Kiara Soul Kitchen
District Link: Kiara Soul Kitchen
- Punjab Grill (Multiple Locations)
Navratri Elegance at Punjab Grill
For those seeking Navratri celebrations wrapped in luxury and tradition, Punjab Grill offers a regal culinary journey. Known for its majestic ambience, authentic flavours, and impeccable service, Punjab Grill’s Navratri menu is crafted with utmost care — free from onion and garlic, yet rich in taste and presentation.
Start with delicate fruit chaat dressed with pomegranate and enjoy dishes like khoya paneer makhana and anari shahi jeera aloo. Seasonal offerings such as khatta meetha kaddu and chironji ki dal create a perfectly balanced meal, while samak rice and rajgiri puri add wholesome heartiness. Finish on a sweet note with dudhi halwa and kesari rasmalai — desserts that complete this royal feast.
Available for lunch and dinner during Navratri, Punjab Grill is the perfect place to gather family and friends and indulge in a festival of pure, sumptuous flavours.
Website: Punjab Grill
Instagram: @punjabgrillofficial
- Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen (CP & Other Locations)
Navratri Reverence with Himalayan Flair
Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen brings the soul of the Himalayas to your Navratri table with a special thali designed for fasting devotees. With outlets across Delhi NCR, Yeti’s cuisine draws from Tibetan, Nepali, Bhutanese, and Northeastern Indian traditions, known for their wholesome and sattvic qualities.
The Navratri Thali features kuttu ke atte ki poori, delicately spiced aloo preparations, sabudana papad, and roasted makhana for a light crunch. The meal concludes with sama (barnyard millet) ki kheer, a fragrant and comforting dessert.
The restaurant’s warm Himalayan-inspired interiors create a serene atmosphere, transforming your fast into an experience of nourishment for body, mind, and soul.
Contact: 9811815452
Instagram: @yetidining
- Dana Choga (Multiple Locations)
A Sattvic Feast Awaits
With a legacy since 1994, Dana Choga is synonymous with authentic North Indian cuisine delivered with warmth and care. Their special Navratri Thali honors tradition by offering an onion-garlic-free menu that’s fresh, pure, and celebratory.
Expect crispy Singhare ki Poori, comforting Aloo Paneer Cutlets, Jeera Aloo, and Paneer Tamatar — dishes that balance spice and simplicity. The meal ends on a sweet note with Kesari Coconut Laddoo, making for a soul-satisfying finish.
Dana Choga’s commitment to quality ingredients and consistent flavour shines through whether dining in or ordering home delivery. Their inviting ambience, paired with this special thali, makes it an ideal choice for family lunches, intimate dinners, or quiet festive gatherings.
Instagram: @danachogaofficial
Celebrate Navratri with Taste and Tradition
Whether you’re observing fasts, celebrating with family, or simply seeking delicious sattvic meals, these Delhi NCR restaurants offer festive menus that perfectly blend devotion with dining delight. This Navratri, enjoy a flavorful journey that respects age-old customs and elevates your festival experience.
Indulge in pure vegetarian delicacies, festive thalis, and innovative specials — all crafted with love, care, and the spirit of Navratri. Let your fasting days be filled with wholesome nourishment and joyous feasting.