Celebrate Navratri With Taste



Navratri — the vibrant nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga — is a time of devotion, reflection, and joyous celebration. For millions of devotees across Delhi NCR, it is also a period marked by fasting and observing a sattvic (pure vegetarian) diet, free from onions, garlic, and meat. This year, whether you’re observing the fast or simply wish to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, several renowned restaurants are offering thoughtfully curated Navratri menus designed to delight the palate while honoring tradition.

From authentic North Indian flavors to innovative culinary twists, here’s a handpicked selection of Delhi NCR’s finest eateries serving up special Navratri thalis, fasting delicacies, and elegant vegetarian feasts — perfect for your celebrations during this auspicious season.

Gulati Restaurant (Pandara Road & Gurugram)

Fasting, Feasting This Navratri

Gulati Restaurant, a legendary name in North Indian, Mughlai, Hyderabadi, and Tandoori cuisine since 1959, brings its celebrated Navratri Food Festival back to Delhi with a spectacular lineup of fasting-friendly dishes. With iconic outlets at Pandara Road and Mega Mall, Gurugram, Gulati continues to rank among the world’s top 10% of restaurants — a testament to its enduring legacy and culinary excellence.

This Navratri, from September 22 to October 1, Gulati’s kitchens brim with over 40 specially crafted fasting delicacies, all prepared without onion or garlic, staying true to the spirit of purity and devotion. The signature Navratra Khas Thali and Navratri Khas Platter feature an enticing variety — from Sabudana Bhelpuri and Shakarkandi Galouti to Kuttu ke Pakode and Paneer Makhani.

Desserts like Sanwak Kheer, Vrat ki Kulfi, and Badam Thandai add a sweet finish to a fulfilling meal. Beyond taste, Gulati ensures a pristine kitchen environment by thoroughly cleansing utensils and workspaces before the festival begins, reflecting their deep respect for the occasion.

Whether dining in or ordering delivery across Delhi NCR, Gulati’s Navratri offerings make for a memorable, flavourful festive experience.

Contact:

Pandara Road: 01123388836 / 01147633344

Gurgaon: 01244154812 / 93116145422

Website: www.gulatirestaurant.co

Instagram: @gulati_restaurant