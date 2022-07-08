Let’s celebrate World Chocolate Day with a choco hunt

Head to Mad Over Donuts or order from their website from the comfort of your own home if you want to indulge in the fluffy and crispy goodness of doughnuts…reports Asian Lite News

World Chocolate Day commemorates the most beloved indulgence. So, here are some of the best places in Mumbai to celebrate the occasion:



Hitchki



Hitchki is more than just a fun and quirky diner with amusing Bollywood-themed dishes. The restaurant serves nostalgia on a platter through popular Hindi film dialogues and lyrics that every Hindustani heart can relate to, as the word ‘hitchki’ or hiccup itself stands as a metaphor for remembrance.



Dessert filled with cigarette candies, gems, and nuts, as well as generous scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream topped with drizzled chocolate sauce and wafer cones are a must try. Chocolate Lava Kulfi, on the other hand, suggests a delectable twist on the kulfi-and-chocolate-lava combination to enjoy the best of both worlds.



1522 Bar and Kitchen



With its chic atmosphere and festive vibes, 1522 Bar and Kitchen brings life to the city of dreams. Coming from Bengaluru, the place is accustomed to Mumbai’s pace, zest, and spirit. The multi-cuisine dine-in caters to culinary needs while providing visitors with homely comfort. Not only are its royal kebabs and finely curated cocktails prepared with premium ingredients, but so are its chocolate dessert. Ferrero Rocher Entremet comes in first place, combining crunchy wafers and roasted hazelnuts in Ferrero Rocher with the stunning French entremet. For a guilt-free indulgence, try its low-calorie Keto Choco Fudge.



Love and Cheesecake



To celebrate the occasion, Love and Cheesecake, Mumbai’s premium dessert chain, will shower you with the best chocolate cheesecakes and layered cakes. This brand, co-founded by Ruchyeta Bhatia and Chef Amit Sharma, delivers across Mumbai from its fifteen store locations. Love and Cheesecake boasts a dessert menu with over 120 different flavours. From gooey chocolate fudge cake to the unique blend of flavours in Chocolate Banoffee Cake, this bakery’s Chocolate base is limitless.

Mad Over Donuts



Head to Mad Over Donuts or order from their website from the comfort of your own home if you want to indulge in the fluffy and crispy goodness of doughnuts. Brownie Crumble, Chocolate Therapy, Double Trouble, Chocolate Decadence, and other variations on chocolate-flavoured doughnuts are available at this location. It serves bite-sized doughnuts, crunchy Belgian waffles, and eclairs, among other things, in addition to mouth-watering doughnuts with cream or melted chocolate filling.



Poetry by Love and Cheesecake



Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, a lively hangout spot, has locations throughout Mumbai. This cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in an American-European style to its customers. It not only serves delicious and nutritious meals, but it also specialises in freshly prepared desserts. On this World Chocolate Day, you can indulge in the Belgian Chocolate Waffle with marshmallows, chilled vanilla ice cream, and maple syrup, or Chocolate OD, for a more traditional yet sinful chocolate treat.

