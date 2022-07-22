Covid-19: Saudi reports 522 new cases, 3 deaths

The ministry also announced that 574 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 789,766…reports Asian Lite News

As many as 522 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 806,401.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,236.

Of the new infections, 154 were recorded in Riyadh, 95 in Jeddah, 37 in Dammam, 29 in Makkah and 22 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 574 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 789,766.

It said that 7,399 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 18,099 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 44 million. The ministry said that of the current cases, 139 were in critical condition.

Nearly 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

