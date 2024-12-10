Starmer Seeks Saudi Funds

Both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between their nations, emphasizing their mutual commitment to fostering a partnership that balances economic growth, security, and innovation…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh in a high-profile diplomatic meeting aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and the Gulf powerhouse.

Against the backdrop of evolving global challenges and economic uncertainty, the discussions underscored the UK’s growing reliance on international partnerships to drive its domestic agenda. The meeting commenced with a formal reception where the Crown Prince welcomed Starmer and his delegation. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to his team, setting a positive tone for what became a productive and wide-ranging discussion.

Both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between their nations, emphasizing their mutual commitment to fostering a partnership that balances economic growth, security, and innovation. The talks also highlighted the shared interest in leveraging each country’s resources and expertise to address mutual interests, from renewable energy to defence strategies.

A key focus of the discussions was Starmer’s recently unveiled Plan for Change, an ambitious blueprint designed to tackle economic stagnation in the UK. Announced last week, the plan focuses on revitalising key sectors, boosting job creation, and ensuring long-term prosperity.

Starmer outlined how partnerships with Saudi Arabia could play a pivotal role in this transformation. He stressed the importance of Saudi investments, particularly in the green energy sector, which is at the core of the UK’s growth strategy. The Prime Minister acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s substantial contributions to renewable energy initiatives in Britain, emphasizing how these projects are driving job creation and helping the UK transition to a more sustainable economy.

“Saudi Arabia’s commitment to green energy aligns seamlessly with our national goals. Their investments are not just welcome—they are essential to achieving the vision we’ve set out in the Plan for Change,” Starmer said.

The leaders also discussed Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, the Crown Prince’s signature initiative to modernize the Saudi economy and society. Starmer praised the transformative agenda, which includes a focus on diversifying the kingdom’s economy, advancing human rights, and fostering innovation in science and technology.

The Prime Minister noted the alignment between Vision 2030 and the UK’s aspirations for growth, innovation, and sustainability. “The changes Saudi Arabia is implementing under Vision 2030 are groundbreaking,” Starmer remarked. “We see tremendous opportunities to collaborate on shared priorities, from green technology to cutting-edge research and development.”

Both leaders agreed that the reform agenda in Saudi Arabia is crucial for fostering economic growth and improving the nation’s global standing. The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to address human rights issues, commending steps already taken while encouraging continued progress.

Discussions moved beyond bilateral issues to address pressing regional and global challenges. The leaders acknowledged the critical role of UK-Saudi relations in ensuring stability in the Middle East.

The escalating humanitarian crisis in Israel and Gaza was a central topic. Starmer shared his perspective on how the conflict could be de-escalated and welcomed the Crown Prince’s insights on fostering peace in the region.

Both leaders agreed on the need to prioritize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasizing the importance of alleviating suffering on all sides. Starmer called for an urgent acceleration of aid efforts and highlighted the UK’s commitment to supporting peace-building initiatives.

Economic cooperation formed the bedrock of the meeting, with both sides exploring ways to expand trade and investment. The talks highlighted the potential for increased collaboration in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and high-tech industries.

Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investments in the UK, particularly in the green energy sector, have already had a transformative impact. From offshore wind farms to cutting-edge solar projects, Saudi-backed initiatives are helping the UK meet its ambitious climate goals while creating thousands of jobs.

In return, the UK offers expertise in research and development, education, and financial services—areas where Saudi Arabia seeks to accelerate progress under Vision 2030. The meeting explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in these fields, ensuring mutual benefits for both nations.

Another key area of discussion was defence and security. Both leaders emphasized the importance of their countries’ long-standing cooperation in maintaining regional stability and combating global threats.

With tensions in the Middle East and beyond showing no signs of abating, the UK and Saudi Arabia are keen to enhance intelligence-sharing and joint military exercises. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s security efforts, while the Crown Prince stressed the importance of collective action in addressing shared threats.

In a bid to deepen personal ties, Starmer extended a formal invitation to the Crown Prince to visit the UK.

The significance of the meeting was underscored by the high-level delegations accompanying both leaders. On the Saudi side, key officials included Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (Minister of Energy), Prince Khalid bin Salman (Minister of Defence), and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

The British delegation featured National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office Vidhya Alakeson, and Special Advisor for Business and Investment Varun Chandra, among others.

