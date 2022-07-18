KSrelief delivers food aid to flood-affected Balochistan

Aid is part of the continuous relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom to people and countries all over the world….reports Asian Lite News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre recently dispatched an emergency relief convoy for flood-affected people in the Balochistan region of Pakistan.

The convoy carried 3,000 food baskets weighing 285 tons and will benefit 21,000 individuals, the Arab News reported.

Mohammed Idris Mehsood, a member of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, expressed his deep gratitude to Saudi Arabia, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, thanking them for supporting Pakistan during times of hardship, and noting that humanitarian aid will contribute to alleviating the suffering of many flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Control has provided treatment services for patients in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, with the support of KSrelief.

In one week, the center received 3,358 patients with various health conditions and provided them with medical services. Clinics also delivered medication to hundreds of patients.

The mobile medical clinics of KSrelief also provided treatments for 447 patients in one week in Hajjah governorate, including clinics for epidemiology, emergencies, internal medicine, children’s health, reproductive health, awareness and education, surgery and surgical dressing.

The services are part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Worldwide, KSrelief has implemented 2,025 projects worth almost $6 billion in 80 countries. The initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners since the inception of the center in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($369 million), Syria ($332 million) and Somalia ($216 million), it was reported.

