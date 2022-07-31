NEOM launches ‘THE LINE’ exhibition in Jeddah

Unlike traditional cities, it will run on 100% renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure…reports Asian Lite News

NEOM is launching an exhibition in Jeddah to share the recently announced designs of THE LINE with the public. The display includes detailed designs, renders and architectural concepts of THE LINE, enabling visitors to better understand the scope and complexity of the project. The exhibition starts on August 1 at the Superdome in Jeddah and will offer nearly 50 guided tours per day in both Arabic and English. The displays are spectacular and providing levels of detail that reinforce the ambition of the vision for this new urban environment.

On July 25, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors, announced the designs of THE LINE. The announced designs provide the most important characteristics of THE LINE, which is 200 meters wide, 170 kilometers long and 500 meters high. It will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometers. This small footprint will use less land when compared to other cities of similar capacity and will contribute to conserving 95% of NEOM’s land. THE LINE puts nature ahead of development, envisioning a future for urban communities without streets, cars and emissions. Unlike traditional cities, it will run on 100% renewable energy and prioritize health and well-being over transportation and infrastructure.

During the exhibition, the public will be able to experience THE LINE first-hand and explore the endless possibilities of future living. An online booking and registration process will ensure no overcrowding and maximum impact for guests. Visitors can now register to receive free tickets via Hala Yalla. Every tour lasts one hour.

The exhibition will run from August 1 to August 14, before moving to other locations such as the Eastern Province and Riyadh. It will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; advanced registration is required.

ALSO READ-Crown Prince expects NEOM’s IPO to add $266bn

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]