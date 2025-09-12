UAE, Oman leaders meet in Salalah

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Oman’s Sultan Haitham reaffirm deep-rooted ties, stress Gulf unity, and jointly condemn Israeli strike on Qatar as a dangerous violation of sovereignty.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman during a fraternal visit that underscored the enduring depth of relations between the two Gulf neighbours.

The meeting, which took place at Al Hosn Palace in Salalah, reflected the longstanding historical, cultural, and political bonds between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. Both leaders emphasised their determination to build on these ties through deeper cooperation in multiple fields, ensuring progress and prosperity for their nations and peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed was warmly received by Sultan Haitham and senior Omani officials, with the atmosphere marked by cordiality and mutual respect. During the discussions, the leaders highlighted the steady growth of UAE-Oman relations and expressed a shared commitment to further strengthening them.

The talks reaffirmed the historic relationship between the two nations, one that extends beyond political and economic spheres to encompass social and cultural dimensions. Sheikh Mohamed noted the central role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE’s Founding Father, and the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said in laying the foundations for the deep-rooted ties that endure today. He described UAE-Oman relations as a model of understanding, cooperation, and mutual respect within the region.

Strong Stand with Qatar

The meeting also turned to pressing regional developments, particularly the Israeli strike on Qatar, which both the UAE and Oman condemned in the strongest terms. The leaders reaffirmed their solidarity with Doha, voicing full support for measures Qatar may take to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and citizens.

They emphasised that the strike represented not only a violation of national sovereignty but also a breach of international law and a destabilising threat to regional peace. The two leaders joined growing voices in the Gulf calling for accountability and stressing the need to protect the principles of international order.

Strengthening Gulf Unity

Beyond bilateral relations, the leaders reviewed the progress of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) initiatives. Both Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham reaffirmed their joint commitment to advancing GCC objectives, deepening integration, and supporting initiatives that promote prosperity across member states.

They stressed that Gulf unity remains vital in navigating regional challenges, from economic diversification and sustainable development to ensuring collective security. Their discussions touched on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, reflecting a shared outlook on maintaining stability while encouraging peaceful solutions.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined that the UAE and Oman’s relationship is anchored in a legacy of mutual trust and collaboration, describing it as “a model that serves the common good of the region.” He highlighted the importance of honouring the contributions of past leaders while expanding cooperation to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world.

He also expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by Sultan Haitham and the Omani people, noting that the generosity of his hosts reflected the deep fraternal spirit between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by senior dignitaries from both countries. On the UAE side, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, was joined by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other senior officials.

From Oman, attendees included Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, and Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Al Said, alongside ministers and high-ranking officials.

Concluding the visit, Sheikh Mohamed departed Oman from Salalah’s Royal Airport, where he was bid farewell by Sultan Haitham and senior officials. The visit reinforced the mutual determination of both nations to chart a course of closer cooperation and highlighted their joint stance on upholding sovereignty and stability across the Gulf.