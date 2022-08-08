Karan Kumar joins ART Fertility Clinics

Adding to this, the Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, India, Dr. Somesh Mittal said, “Karan brings with him a rich experience and a proven success record across industries…reports Asian Lite News

Karan Kumar has joined ART Fertility Clinics, as the Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. Karan, a well-known marketing and strategy veteran brings with him a rich experience of having worked across industries like FMCG, confectionery, lifestyle, furnishing and textiles, retail and real-estate. He is credited with having set up new practices, e-commerce platforms and data driven consumer information and insight systems. Prior to joining ART Fertility Clinics India, he was associated with India’s largest real estate brand as the chief marketing officer.

Announcing the joining of Karan Kumar, the Global Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, Suresh Soni said, “We selected Karan from amongst some very bright candidates because he combines impeccable credentials with a breadth of rich experience. He has a growth mindset that is grounded in customer centricity and built on high ethical standards. Both of which are key ingredients in our kind of service. Under Karan’s leadership, we are sure we would accelerate our pace of growth and expansion and continue to excel in the field of assisted reproduction and reproductive health research.”

Adding to this, the Chief Executive Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, India, Dr. Somesh Mittal said, “Karan brings with him a rich experience and a proven success record across industries. He would be driving the marketing and growth plans of ART Fertility Clinics. Having Karan on the team would provide much solidity to our marketing and branding initiatives. His strategic outlook would accelerate the growth of ART Fertility Clinics, India & ME.”

Commenting on taking up the new role, Karan Kumar said, “I am very excited about the overall healthcare space, given the impressive developments in the recent years in areas of governing patient care and holistic wellbeing. Within healthcare, assisted reproduction is witnessing heightened interest. Studies published in reputed international journal show an evident rise in primary and secondary infertility over the past years estimated at around 15 percent among womenworldwide, and about 50 percent in the UAE.

ART Fertility Clinics is a global leader in human reproductive medicine, widely recognized for the adoptionof advanced research, and technologies in their treatment protocols. This combined with creating customized treatment plans with inputs from the best talent-pool of doctors and clinicians in the medical fraternity has led ART to deliver the highest success rates. My role at the intersection of marketing and strategy will focus on driving revenue growth while establishing the brand across the Middle East, India and other markets to follow subsequently. This is a truly exciting challenge, and one that I am really looking forward to.”

ART Fertility Clinics offers complex reproductive treatments like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intra-Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI), Endometrial Receptivity Analysis (ERA), Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Aspiration (PESA). Their self- pregnancy rates of 71% are equivalent to the best-in-class global success rates. ART Fertility Clinics pursues its mission to become the Global Reference Standard for clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, research, and teaching in thefield of Human Reproduction and Genetics.

ALSO READ-Mashreq launches non-banking business services platform

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]